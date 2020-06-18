VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is gearing up to operate buses from Andhra Pradesh to Telangana. Speaking to media persons on Thursday, APSRTC operations Executive Director Brahmananda Reddy stated that they have held preliminary discussions on resuming bus services between the two Telugu states.

"The bus services between the two states will be resumed in four phases. We are also planning to operate 256 buses from Andhra Pradesh to Telangana and we will get clarity on this after one more meeting," he said.

Brahmananda Reddy also hinted at the possibility of resuming the services between the two Telugu states from next week. He further stated that they would operate the bus services in complete adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines. He said that they had discussions on the Interstate agreement which was not implemented post the bifurcation of the state.

The bus services between the two states remain suspended since the time the nationwide lockdown was imposed to combat the coronavirus pandemic. After nearly three months, the two states are making arrangements to resume the services again with the easing of the lockdown restrictions. The APSRTC, as permitted by the state government, has already resumed inter-state bus services to Karnataka on June 17.

