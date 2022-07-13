AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has given the go-ahead to provide compassionate employment to the dependents of APSRTC employees who died before January 1, 2020 while in service. Chief Secretary of the Transport Department, MT Krishnababu, issued orders to this effect on Tuesday.

APSRTC MD Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao will forward 896 pending applications to the district collectors in the first phase. The collectors may then consider the cases and issue orders for compassionate appointments at village and ward secretariats.

It may be recollected that the then TDP government ignored the issue of jobs under compassionate appointments to the families of deceased employees who were in service since 2016. After the YSRCP government came to power, the RTC was merged with the government from January 1, 2020.

After the merger, the APSRTC has also taken up the issue of compassionate appointments to the deserving families of employees who died in service.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had recently given orders to take up 896 compassionate appointments which were pending since 2016. As per his instructions, the guidelines issued by the government for appointment in the jobs under the village, ward secretariats, RTC, and collector pool are as follows:

-The list of 896 applications will be sent by APSRTC MD to the respective District Collectors.

-Collectors will appoint them to Village and Ward Secretariat after identifying the eligible candidates and send the remaining list back to the APSRTC MD.

-The remaining in the list will be given employment in the APSRTC such as drivers, conductors, and other jobs based on their qualifications. Even if there are any more pending applications left they will be sent to the concerned District Collectors again.

-The Collectors will fill the vacancies in other government departments in the respective districts.

President of the RTC YSR Employees Union -Chengaiah thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for talking up the issue of compassionate appointments which was pending since 2016 and the apathy of the previous TDP government. PV Ramana Reddy and Y. Srinivasa Rao, NMU State, President, and Secretary also thanked the Chief Minister for taking a positive decision on the pending compassionate appointments and supporting the families of the RTC employees who died in service before the merger with the AP government.

