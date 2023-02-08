APSRTC Introduce Srisailam Temple Darshanam Ticket Package, Check Price

Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport (APSRTC) has intorduced a special package to devotees to Srisailam. Pilgrims to Srisailam can now book dharshanam tickets while reserving seats on the corporation buses from February 9.

According to a statement by APSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, the Commissioner of Endowments Department had accorded approval for 1,075 darshanam tickets daily to those travelling on APSRTC buses to Srisailam. “Devotees can book their darshanam ticket, along with the journey ticket, on APSRTC website or inside the bus. We assure the passenger a special darshanam at Srisailam at the time of their booking the ticket with us,” said Dwaraka Tirumala Rao.

APSRTC operates 95 services daily to Srisailam from different parts of the State. The new initiative is to get more devotees to travel by the corporation buses, he said.

The 1,075 darshanam tickets have been split into Sparsa Darshanam (275 tickets at ₹500 each); Athi Sheegra Darshanam (300 tickets at ₹300 each); and Seegra Darshanam (500 tickets at ₹150 each).

