APSRTC To Home Deliver Courier, Cargo

Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation is planning to deliver the couriers. Currently, the corporation is offering logistic services, especially for delivery of couriers and parcels through the DGT buses, and with each passing day, the demand has been increasing.

Earlier, APSRTC have conducted meetings with the Postal Department and various other courier companies and discussed the problems being faced in door delivery.

The postal department of Vijayawada gave a green signal for a trial delivery in the district. The Postal Department is going to charge Rs.10 per cover whereas RTC will discuss decreasing the price rate. These services will be launched soon to other districts as well, officials said.

RTC is also planning to increase the cargo and parcels booked by the traders. The APSRTC authorities are conducting a survey on the private cargo services and the charges they impose. Now the focus of APSRTC is on booking and bringing the parcels from the shopping malls and other stores. A consultant will be appointed for this. The number of bus services have been reduced due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic but still, the APSRTC managed to earn good revenue by operating cargo services. It earned Rs 52 crore in 2019 after deducting expenses and in 2020, APSRTC got Rs 42 crore revenue.