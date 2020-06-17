AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has emerged as the leading road transport company in the country's public transport sector in terms of resumption of APSRTC intra-state bus operations after unlock 1.0, said Abhibus.com, the leading online ticket booking aggregator. The Abhibus management has released a statement to this effect. AP is running the highest number of buses with an aim to support the common man in reaching out to their destinations after a prolonged lockdown.

Chief operating officer of the Abhibus company, Rohitsha Sharma said that 70 per cent of the tickets of interstate services were booked after the unlock 1.0. He said this was more than the ticket bookings on the normal days before the outbreak of COVID-19. AP has shown a way to other states to operate inter-state buses by achieving 70 per cent of bookings which is commendable, said Sharma.

Sharma said that they have carried out this study on road transport companies in various states.

AP is one of the first states to run buses after lockdown relaxations. APSRTC has been operating the highest of 6,090 bus services per day to 137 cities and towns. Another 1,445 private buses from 48 private operators are also travelling from AP to other states.

There are 596 APSRTC buses from Vijayawada, 383 from Vizag and 226 buses from Nellore which were being used for interstate transportation.

Uttar Pradesh, the country's largest state, operating 1218 buses which travel to only 45 cities including Delhi. He said most of the buses from UP were running between Delhi-Lucknow.