APSRTC Bus Ticket Prices Increased Over Diesel Cess

Vijayawada: The Vice-chairman and MD of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Wednesday announced that the bus ticket prices would be increased over the Diesel Cess hike.

Speaking to the media the Vice-Chairman said this decision was necessitated due to the rise in fuel prices in the last one month, increase in maintenance costs, mounting debts, and losses in the past two years due to the pandemic had caused a severe loss of Rs 5,680 Crore for the APSRTC. The rise in ticket prices would be in effect from tomorrow (April 14), he said.

Increase under Diesel Cess :

-Rs. 2 hike in the ticket price for Palle Velugu Services.

-The minimum fare of Palle Velugu buses will now be Rs 10.

-Rs. 5 hike in ticket prices for Express Services

-Rs. 10 increment In AP bus tickets charges

He hoped that the passengers would understand the grimness of the situation and cooperate. " We are only levying diesel cess which is expected to fetch only Rs 720 crore a year, the MD said. If the Corporation has to offset the losses we need to increase the charges by 32 percent," he said. The prices were increased after two years of the APSRTC merger, he clarified.

Watch: APSRTC MD Dwaraka Tirumala Rao About RTC Tickets New Prices