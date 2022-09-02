APSRTC Bus Charges Slashed, Check Revised Fares

VIJAYAWADA: In a piece of good news for bus passengers in the State, Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) announced that it is reducing bus ticket charges by 20 percent. Orders to this effect were issued on Friday.

The APSRTC stated that the reduction in fares will be in effect till September 30th. The price ticket and the bus routes would be entrusted to the Regional Managers, it said.

These are the reduced fares on bus charges:

- 10 percent discount on Amaravati, Garuda, Vennela bus fares

- 20 percent discount on Vijayawada-Visakha Dolphin Cruise buses

- 10 percent discount on Hyderabad-Vijayawada AC buses

- 20 percent discount on buses from Vijayawada to Chennai and Bangalore.

