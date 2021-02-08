APSRTC Bumper Offer To Commuters

Kadapa: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (RTC) will offer a 10 percent discount on fares booked 48 hours before boarding of Dolphin, Amravati, Indra, Super Luxury, Ultra Deluxe, and Express buses.

This was stated by Jitendranath Reddy, Regional Manager, RTC. He told reporters on Friday that the concession would be applicable only to passengers traveling to Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bangalore.

Reservations must be made 48 hours in advance to receive the discount. He said only the first four seats would be discounted. If the Dolphin bus has a capacity of 58 seats, the discount is applicable for five seats only. And the Amravati bus has a capacity of 49 seats, so only five seats will be discounted.

Similarly, the Indra bus will have a capacity of 40 seats so only four seats to be discounted. And as the Super Luxury has a capacity of 35 seats, and also the Ultra Deluxe has a capacity of 39 seats so only four seats will be discounted in them accordingly. However, the Express bus has a capacity of 49 seats and so five seats will be discounted for it. He explained that this offer will be in effect till March 31.