APSPDCL Bags National Award At 15th India Energy Summit 2022

TIRUPATI RURAL: Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APSPDCL) was given a National Level Award for providing uninterrupted and quality electricity and services to power consumers in the State at the 15th Energy Conference on Tuesday. The Energy Conference was held in the virtual mode under the auspices of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

The conference also announced that AP SPDCL was ranked third nationally for its innovative work in power distribution in the State of Andhra Pradesh. APSPDCL Chairman-Managing Director H. Haranatha Rao received the award from the jury during the ICC Awards-2022 Ceremony held as part of the conference.

He expressed happiness that APSPDCL received the National Award. He said that the national award was a testament to the outstanding performance of the employees and hoped to receive many more awards by supplying quality electricity to consumers.

