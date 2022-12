Amaravati, Dec 22: Kakarla Venkatrami Reddy, who was elected as President of the AP Secretariat Employees Association (APSEA) called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Thursday.

Venkatarami Reddy was elected as President for the second consecutive time in the elections held for the Secretariat Employees Associations on Wednesday.

Also Read: Emergence of Omicron Sub-variant BF.7 in India: 5 Major Updates