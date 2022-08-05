AP's Policy to Attract Investments is Exemplary: NITI Ayog Advisor Sudhendu

NITI Aayog advisor Sudhendu J Sinha praised the Andhra Pradesh government's policy of attracting investments as innovative and exemplary.

Speaking at a day-long CEO-Ministerial Dialogue meeting under the World Economic Forum-Moving India Network as part of making Andhrapradesh an Electric vehicle manufacturing hub, Sudhendu said that AP will show the way to the rest of the country in the field of EV.

He further added that the state's focus on infrastructure and the electronic manufacturing sector is commendable.

