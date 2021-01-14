AP's Municipal Tax Reforms Won't Burden The Public: Botsa

Vizianagaram: Slamming TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu for his hypocritic love towards farmers, Municipal and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said Naidu has lost credibility and that's the reason why he lost in elections.

Speaking to media here on Wednesday, the Minister listed out the promises made, but not fulfilled by Naidu during his regime and said people belived that Naidu won't stand by his word. He said Naidu used Polavaram and Amaravati projects as ATM and didn't complete both the projects. He said Naidu failed to create employment for Youth, during his rule, except to his son Lokesh.

The Minister siad it was Naidu who has increased the debt of the state from 70,000 crore to 1,60,000 crore. He said Naidu doesn't show any repentance for losing elections. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had been fulfilling all the promises he made to people of the state. The Minister clarified that new municipal tax reforms were only to make urban local bodies financially self sufficient and would not burden the public.