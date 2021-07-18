AMARAVATI: The State government officially released the Andhra Pradesh Information Technology Policy for 2021-2024 which will address the current needs of the state’s IT sector. This was formally notified on Friday after the Cabinet cleared it on June 30. The new IT Policy will be in force till March 31, 2024.

Highlights

A flagship startup promotion scheme Accelerate Startups in AP (ASAP) for early-stage startups to offer plug-and-play office space and access to a network of investors and mentors will be started.

To set up a Rs 100 crore 'fund of funds', in partnership with a consortium of Venture Capitals and Private Equity firms and universities,for funding startups in the state.

The state will also set up incubation centres at different notified places as part of the measures to develop a startup ecosystem, the policy said.

Startups that work on the application of emerging digital technologies like augmented reality, virtual reality, Internet of Things, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Robotics, 5G cellular network, Server-less Computing, Natural Language Processing and Blockchain will be provided priority in allotment of plug- and-play space, incubation centers, Centers of Excellence and prototyping labs on a variable chargeable basis.

AP Electronics and Information Technology Agency (APEITA) will be the nodal agency for implementing the policy said Principal secretary Jaya Lakshmi.

The new policy is expected to generate more than 55,000 jobs over the next three years by creating a "robust and holistic business environment" and also transforming the IT, Electronics and Communications Department into a revenue centre to achieve self-sustenance.

The establishment of an Integrated Technology Park in Visakhapatnam and three 'IT Concept Cities', close to the major existing IT ecosystems, as a specially designated area in the state exclusively for the "development of a holistic industrial ecosystem".

The state will earn a revenue of Rs 783 crore over 10 years in the form of various taxes, while direct employment alone is expected to infuse over Rs 2,200 crore every year, leading to the overall growth of the state economy through the multiplier effect, according to the policy.

The new Policy links incentive disbursement to realization of committed direct employment in the state, ensuring transparent and effective utilization of public funds.

Establish an IT Emerging Technologies Research University in Visakhapatnam to develop AP as the leading contributor to the national talent pool in IT and cutting-edge emerging technologies. The university would focus on applied research in the use of emerging technologies in areas of interest to the state.

Digital libraries and workplaces are proposed to be set up at Gram Panchayat level with access to high-speed Internet, six workstations, and essential software.

They will also have video conferencing, printing and scanning, and access to free-of-cost knowledge databases, to provide an enabling ecosystem for the 'work from anywhere' concept.

The Confederation of Indian Industries CII – AP Chapter welcomed the new IT policy and chairman Datla Tirupathi Raju said that new policy had given adequate thrust on infrastructure, development, approval reforms with a focus on Concept Cities. Several people from the industry said that the establishment of IT Technologies Research University would build up the required ecosystem for the Industry 4.0 technologies and create new opportunities for youth in the future.

