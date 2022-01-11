AP's Impressive 17 Medals Haul In India Skill Competitions

In a proud moment for Andhra Pradesh, candidates from the State impressed with a 17 medal haul in the India Skill Competitions held in New Delhi from January 6 to 10. The AP team members won seven gold, four silver, two bronze medals and four medallions of excellence in the Skill Competitions which are part of the World Skill Competitions to be held in Shanghai, China. AP stood 6th at the national level with a tally of 17 medals. Around 500 candidates have competed in 54 trades, showcasing their skills. Thirty candidates from 17 trades have participated from Andhra Pradesh. AP Skill Development Corporation (APSDC) had provided training to these candidates for 90 days.

Gold medal winners: P Sriman Narayana (Additive manufacturing);

P Sreekar Sai (Cloud computing)

Srihari (Cyber Security)

K Eswar (Electronics)

Lavanya Sai Kumar (Mobile application development)

Srinivas (Mobile Robotics)

Pavan Kumar (Mobile Robotics)

Silver medal winners: Vani Priyanka (Digital Construction)

Venkata Reddy (Mobile App Development)

Ravi Vamsi Krishna (Robot System Integration)

Jagadeesh (Robot System Integration)

Bronze medal winners: J. Sairishitashree in IT Software Solutions for Business

Challa Shankar Bronze in Yoga

Y. Lahari in IT Network System Administrator

P. VenugopalaRao in Refrigeration & Air Conditioning

* Ravi Teja and Jahnavi won the Medallion of Excellence awards for in Robo System Integration

World Skills Competition is an international skill competition conducted every two years. The winners of Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals in India Skills Competition will be provided further training by National Skill Development Corporation for two months before participating in the World Skills Competition in Shanghai, China. Around 80 countries will participate in the World Skill Competitions.

