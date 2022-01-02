AMARAVATI: According to a story filed by The Better India, the Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Damodar Gautam Sawang has been adjudged as one of the top 12 officials for providing exemplary services to the State.

The Indian digital media platform which focuses on positive stories across India released a list of 12 IAS, IPS and IFS officers who have rendered the best services in 2021 on Saturday. Despite the tough challenges faced by the police department in the past two years, DGP Sawang has rendered exceptional services to the people.

Chosen as India’s best DGP , he has the credit for introducing several technological reforms in Andhra Police that make filing FIRs, complaints and SOS requests easier and faster. Emphasizing the need to merge technology and governance, in an interview with The Better India, Damodar said, “Technology is a tool to bring about change. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic led to our world becoming virtual, people were hooked to their mobile phones and other gadgets. Several people prefer to do everyday tasks with the click of a button, and I thought this could hold true for legal services too.”

The technological changes that were introduced helped in bringing about transparency and also accountability amongst the departments. A new file management system that was introduced by the officer helped in speedy investigations and also to the completion of 85 percent of cases.

A mobile application called AP Police Seva was launched and within five months, 2,64,000 FIR downloads were seen. Additionally, the Disha Mobile app for women was also launched which saw 12.57 lakh downloads within five months.

“We have several outreach programmes for women to come forward and lodge complaints in case of any problems. Our Disha app, which was designed for women's safety, has over 97 lakh downloads, which indicates the level of awareness,” Sawang said during the year-end annual crime review briefing to media persons held on Tuesday and unveiled the crime statistics report for the year 2021.

He spoke about the impact of various outreach programmes like Spandana, the Disha initiatives for the safety and security of women & children, technological innovations towards efficient & evidence-based policing. The various measures taken up for the welfare of Police personnel, the awards received by the AP Police at the National level including AP ranking number one in SMART Policing in the country in Indian Police Foundation Citizen Satisfaction Survey 2021.

We have expedited the investigation of cases so that the culprits can be punished quickly. In 2021, FIRs and chargesheets were filed at record levels. Of the 45,440 FIRs registered in 2021, 36 percent were from outreach activities such as enforcing COVID regulations, he said.

The DGP stated that 15,715 Zero FIRs were registered and penalties for convicts in 75 percent of cases and a record number of punishments were meted out in 2021 where 75.09 % were convicted in 2021.

