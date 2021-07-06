AP's First Vaccine Manufacturing Unit In Anantapur Biotech Park

ANANTAPUR: With steady decline in COVID cases in the State of Andhra Pradesh, bringing in the much needed respite for the State, good news is that the AP Government is planning to start the first vaccination manufacturing unit in the state at the Biotechnology Park in Anantapur district.

A US-based biotech company Indus Gene Expressions Inc. is setting up a unit at the biotechnology park located in Koduru, Chilamathur mandal in the district at a cost of Rs 720 crore. It will be the first vaccine manufacturing facility to be set up in the state.

AP IT and Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy on Monday inspected the park. He said that the state government had grand plans of transforming Anantapur district into a Biotechnology park hub in the near future.

The firm has already invested Rs 110 crore in the first phase, which will manufacture monoclonal antibodies against cancer and rheumatoid arthritis. The firm will provide jobs to young scientists and unskilled jobs for locals. He said and slated to inaugurate the first phase soon. Work on the first phase of the unit is already in full swing. In the first phase, the work undertaken with Rs 220 crore will be completed. The biotechnology unit being set up here will conduct research on diseases related to cancer, arthritis and diabetes.

