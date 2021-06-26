AP's First Delta Plus Patient From Tirupati Recovers, No Active Cases

The first case of Delta plus case in Andhra Pradesh was reported from Tirupati. According to Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas the health minister, the Delta case was discovered just a few days ago in Tirupati.

According to the minister, the patient was from Tirupati and had already been cured of the condition. COVID tests were performed on his family members and contacts, and none had previously contracted the virus. Alla Nani said currently there are no active Delta Plus cases in Andhra Pradesh.

Delta Plus has been a concern in the second wave of COVID-19. Earlier, 48 Delta Plus cases were reported from 45,000 samples across the country. Maharashtra reported the highest number of Delta Plus cases with 20. Nina cases in Tamil Nadu, seven cases in Madhya Pradesh, three in Kerala, two cases in Punjab and Gujarat, and one case each in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Jammu and Karnataka.