APPSC Releases Results Of Forest Beat Officer, Assistant Beat Officer, Check The Link Here!

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced the results of APPSC Forest Beat Officers and Assistant Beat Officers. The results are available on the official website and the candidates who have attended the exam can check their results. Here is the link - https://psc.ap.gov.in/(S(srpett0kjkkuvvjnt0idxidk))/HomePages/DRSelectionLists.aspx

With this notification, a total of 430 vacancies including 330 Beat Officer posts and another 100 Assistant Beat Officer posts are going to be filled. Exam to fill these posts has been conducted on September 3rd, 2019. Test of walking and the medical test has been conducted on December 12th and December 24th, 2020 respectively. The verification of original certificates took place from 21-01-2021 to 02-02-2021. The candidate should produce original certificates as may be required by the appointing authority in accordance with the Rules/Notification.