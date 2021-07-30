The State government gave its nod on Thursday to fill 1,180 vacant posts. The Finance department, in its recent orders, accorded permission to Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) to fill the vacant posts, in various departments.

The government will also implement a 10 percent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

As per the orders:

670 junior assistant-cum-computer assistant posts will be filled in the revenue department

190 assistant engineers will be recruited to engineering sub-services

72 medical officers (Ayurveda)

53 medical officers (Homeo)

26 medical officers (Unani)

24 homeopathy lecturers to Ayush department

60 Grade-III executive officers to endowments department

39 horticulture officers

10 English and Telugu reporters each to AP Legislature Secretariat

10 junior lecturers to APREI society

9 assistant forest conservators

5 degree college lecturers in APREI society

4 district public relations officer to Information and Public Relations Department;

3 lecturers to Dr. NRS GAC

APPSC member S Salam Babu said that the AP State Service and Subordinate Rules need to be amended and a GO will be released to issue the notification based on the roster points.

Also Read: APSWREIS Senior Faculty Recruitment Notification 2021: How to Apply