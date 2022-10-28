APPSC 2022: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission board has released the schedule of written examinations (CBT online mode ) for several gazetted and non-gazetted posts under direct recruitment on Thursday. The examinations are scheduled to be held from 03/11/2022 to 07/11/2022 and 16/11/2022 and candidates can download their hall tickets from Friday.

For all the above-mentioned posts the General Studies and Mental Ability common examination will be held on November 7.

The Session wise schedule is given below:

Meanwhile, APPSC has announced the results of provisionally qualified candidates for the Main Examination held on 24/07/2022 F.N. for the post of Executive Officer Grade-III in A.P Endowments Sub-Service. A total of 1278 candidates were shortlisted for the Main Examination, out of 52,915 candidates who appeared for the test, against 60 posts notified. The date of the Main Examination (Computer Based Test) will be announced separately. The list of qualified candidates and the marks of the total appeared candidates are available in the Commission’s website.

