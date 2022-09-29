AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on Wednesday issued notifications to fill 269 vacant posts under the Group-4 Services, Medical Officers, Lecturer etc. posts.The notifications are available on the commission’s website psc. ap. gov. in.

Applications should be submitted online.

The details of the posts and application deadline are as follows.

---6 posts under Group IV Services (limited recruitment)

Applications can be submitted from September 29 to October 19 and for 45 non-gazetted posts (general/limited recruitment) can be submitted from October 11 to November 2.

---3 lecturers/assistant professors (Ayurveda) in NRSGAC in Ayush Department (general recruitment)

Applications can be submitted from October 7 to 22.

---34 lecturers /assistant professors (Homoeo) in Ayush Department (general recruitment)

Applications can be submitted from October 7 to 22.

---23 assistant executive engineer posts in various engineering services

Applications can be submitted from October 26 to November 15

---7 civil assistant surgeons in AP Insurance Medical Services

Applications can be submitted from October 27 to November 16.

APPSC has released the exam calendar for upcoming exams in the months of October and November.

