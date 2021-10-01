APPSC Latest Notifications For Government Jobs, Check Details

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has been issuing a series of notifications for the recruitment of government employees in Andhra Pradesh. As part of this, it issued 2 more notifications on September 30.

Assistant‌ Director‌ Survey Land Records‌ :6 posts

District‌ Public Relations Officer (DPRO): 4 posts

The deadline for applications for the posts of Assistant Director, Survey Land Records is October 22 to November 12 and for DPRO posts from October 19 to November 9.

On September 29, the APPSC had notified to recruit horticulture officers, Telugu reporters, and lecturers. A total of 71 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Horticulture Officer in Horticulture Service: 39 posts

Telugu Reporters in A.P. Legislature Service: 5 posts

Lecturers / Assistant Professors (Ayurveda) in DR.NRSGAC in Ayush Department: 3 posts

Lecturers / Assistant Professors in Homoeo in Ayush Department: 24 posts

The application process for lecturer recruitment will begin on October 7 and the deadline for submission of the application forms is October 28.

The registration for horticulture officers and Telugu reporters will begin on October 11 and October 18, respectively.

The application forms will be available on the official website of the Commission, psc.ap.gov.in.

