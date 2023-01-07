APPSC Group 2 Mains Pattern Changed

The Andhra Pradesh government has brought changes in the examination for Group-2 posts. The government has reduced the Group-2 mains examination papers from 3 to 2. A GO no.6 has been released in this regard.

Earlier, Group-2 screening test was conducted for 150 marks. The mains examination had Paper-I General Studies and Mental Ability, Paper-II Social History of Andhra Pradesh and Paper-III Planning in India and Indian Economy Contemporary problems and Developments in Rural Society with special reference to Andhra Pradesh. Each paper consists of 150 marks totalling 450 marks.

As per the new pattern approved by the state government, the Group-II mains examination will be conducted in two papers for 150 marks each totalling 300 marks.

Preliminary Examination:

Screening Test: General Studies and Mental Ability (150 marks)

Mains Examination:

Paper-I (150 marks)

Social History of Andhra Pradesh

General View of the Indian Constitution

Paper-II (150 marks)

Indian Economy and Andhra Pradesh Economy

Science and Technology

