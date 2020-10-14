Good news for all the groups aspirants. Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Group 1 Mains Exams are going to be conducted on 2nd, 3rd, 5th, 7th, 9th, 11th, 13th November 2020. Candidates who have applied for the Group 1 (Assistant Commissioner of State Tax in A.P. State Tax Services, Deputy Supdt. of Police (Civil) Category-2 in Andhra Pradesh Police Service, Deputy Supdt. of Jails (MEN) in A.P. Jail Service, Assistant Prohibition and Excise Superintendent in A.P. Excise Service, Mandal Parishad Development Officer in A.P. Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Service), and other vacancies can visit psc.ap.gov.in to download the APPSC Group 1 hall ticket 2020. The exams will take place from 10 am to 1 pm and test centres have been set up in 13 districts including Hyderabad.

The hall ticket will be released on 19th October 2020. APPSC Group I Mains Exams are supposed to be conducted in March was postponed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

How to download APPSC Group I Hallticket: