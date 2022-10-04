APPSC 2022 Direct Recruitment Notification, Personality Test For Group-1 Aspirants

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has issued the following notifications for filling up of the posts

The Notifications are available on the Commissions website https: // psc. ap. gov. in .

Candidates can apply online on the dates mentioned in the notifications.

APPSC issued a notification on September 30 for filling up 92 Group-1 cadre posts in the state government where it mentioned that there would also be a personality test.

It would be a structured personality test wherein the character (mental and emotional) analysis of the candidates would be done APPSC Secretary (in charge) H Arun Kumar said in an interview with PTI. The personal interview carries about 10 percent of the total marks.

