APPSC 2002: Schedule For CBT Examinations For 17 Posts Released : Check Dates

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the exam calendar for upcoming exams in the months of October and November.

The schedule of the computer-based test exams has been released for APPSC job notification numbers-12/2021, 13/2021, 16/2021, 17/2021, 19/2021, 20/2021, 21/2021 and 04/2022.

Seventeen posts including that of Fisheries Development Officer, Sericulture Officer, Food Safety Officer and others have been notified check the examination dates below.

Candidates can also check the exam schedule for these eight notifications at the official website psc. ap. gov. in.

Also Read: AP High Court Refuses To Withhold Group-1 Interviews