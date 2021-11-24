Appalaraju Shows Mememto Presented By Centre On World Fishermen Day To YS Jagan

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Sidiri Appalaraju paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his Assembly Chambers here on Tuesday.

The Minister had shown the memento the Central Government had presented to State on November 21, World Fishermen Day, for giving good results as per Central guidelines in Fisheries Department. A cash incentive of Rs 10 lakh was also given by the centre on the occasion.

The Minister was accompanied by Fisheries Department Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah and Fisheries Commissioner K Kannababu.

