VISAKHAPATNAM: Vizag police have revealed shocking details over the kidnapping case of Appala Raju.

Police after examining CCTV footage found that financier Appala Raju had staged the kidnap drama. Earlier, family members of Appala Raju had lodged a complaint with the police that he had been kidnapped by three masked unidentified persons at RTC complex in the city.

He had also alleged that the kidnappers tried to kill him even after stealing his gold and cash worth Rs 1,25,000. Based on his complaint, police launched an investigation into the incident with four teams pressed into service.

Police found two knife marks on his body but not bloodstains on his shirt when his family members admitted him to KGH hospital for treatment. This made the police suspicious as they intensified the investigation.

Police then examined CCTV footage which revealed that only Appala Raju was getting into the auto. As police searched Appala Raju's house, they recovered the gold. Police suspect that Appala Raju had staged the kidnap drama to get rid of his debts and EMIs. However, probe is underway.

What happened earlier?

On Wednesday, financier Appala Raju was abducted by a group of unidentified persons at Dwarakanagar in the city. He was taken to Sagar Nagar and they attacked him. Later, they fled from the spot. After knowing the whereabouts of injured Appala Raju, his family members shifted him to King George Hospital (KGH) for treatment.