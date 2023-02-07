Appala Naidu of Pendurthi Suspended from YSRCP

Amaravati: The YSR Congress Party on Tuesday suspended Sri Sharagadam Chinna Appala Naidu of Pendurthi Assembly Constituency in Anakapalli district.

Giving the reason for his suspension, the party release said Appala Naidu was indulging in anti-party activities. The decision to suspend him was taken after receiving a recommendation from the party disciplinary committee, it added.

