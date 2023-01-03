Apologise to People of Andhra Pradesh First: BJP’s GVL Narasimha Rao to KCR

Vijayawada: Criticising the Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for attempting to expand the footprint of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), formerly known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao said the Telugu state does not need any political parties arising from Telangana.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, the BJP leader demanded an apology from KCR for making unsavoury remarks against the people of Andhra Pradesh during the height of Telangana movement. He fired a salvo of questions at the BRS chief and wondered how the Telangana chief minister could enter Andhra Pradesh when he allegedly threatened to kick out the same people from Hyderabad.

“Andhra Pradesh does not need any political party originating from Telangana. KCR is facing opposition from his own people. Why should AP people support him (KCR)? The Telangana CM returned the people of Andhra from the interstate border during Covid-19 situation. He also obstructed the flow of water to Andhra Pradesh,” GVL Narasimha Rao asked.

Notably, several leaders from Andhra Pradesh joined the BRS party at the Telangana office on Tuesday. Dr. Thota Chandrasekhar, former general secretary of Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena, former minister Ravela Kishore Babu, former IRS official Ch Partha Sarathi, TJ Prakash, former leader of Chiranjeevi’s Praja Rajyam Party were among those who joined Telangana ruling party.

Also Read: Cinema Halls Can Prevent Moviegoers from Carrying Outside Food Items : Supreme Court