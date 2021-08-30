BRISBANE: On the occasion of the Late Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s death anniversary which falls on September 2, Telugu NRIs in Australia paid respects to the late leader in advance. In a program conducted in Brisbane, NRIs hailed the late leader and described his reforms in the field of education and health sector as some of the greatest ones which would remain etched in the history of the State.

APNRTS Australia coordinator Chinthalacheruvu Suryanarayana Reddy, Valluri Ramakrishna Reddy, Bijivemula Raghu Reddy, Karri Srinivas, Allam Yugandhar Reddy, Kota Srinivas Reddy, Kanubuddi Suresh, Gade Vijender, Kishore, Chaganti Vamsi Bommireddy Jaswanth, Manda Ramakrishna Reddy, and many other NRIs, YSRCP followers participated in the function.

AP Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupathi, MLAs P Ramakrishna Reddy, Musthafa, Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy, APNRTS Chairman Venkat Medapati, Challa Madhu, and others spoke to the members and appreciated them for the program.