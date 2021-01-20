APNRTS nominated Sasank Reddy Aramadaka as a “Regional Coordinator’ in his region in the United States of America.

As a Regional Coordinator of APNRTS in the USA, Sasank Reddy who is based out of Virginia, in the Washington DC metropolitan area, has been authorized to provide support services to AP migrants in his region. He will guide and work with the APNRTS Provisional Coordinators within his region in the aforementioned aspects.

Sasank Reddy is also the NRI regional-in-charge for the YSRCP in Virginia, and has actively worked for the party's interests in the State during the 2019 general elections.

The Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRT Society), a fully-owned entity of the State Government of Andhra Pradesh, India caters to the welfare, safety, service, development and association of settled as well as returning Telugu migrants from Andhra Pradesh spread across various countries.