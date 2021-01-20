APNRTS Nominates Amaranatha Reddy Yella As Provisional Coordinator In Australia

APNRTS nominated Amaranatha Reddy Yella as ‘Provisional Coordinator’ in Australia for the year 2020-21.

Amaranatha Reddy will continue to extend his voluntary services to the people of A.P. origin and take up various measures to assist the Non-Resident Telugus in harmony with other coordinators in his region in Australia. Speaking on the occasion, Amaranatha Reddy who is based out of Sidney, thanked AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and APNRTS President Venkat S Medapati, for being nominated. To explain the benefits of AP IT & EI industrial policy to NRIs by organising webinar conferences to attract investments to the state of Andhra Pradesh.

He will also promote the initiatives of GoAP and APNRTS and assist the Telugus with the services of APNRTS like the temple darshans, documents assistance, procedural guidance, travel assistance etc. and also liaise with the local Telugu Associations and Indian Embassies for NRT needs.

He will also promote AP IT&E and Industrial policy benefits as well as facilitate the processes for the NRIs who are interested to invest in AP’s economy and job creation or want to become a part of socio economic development of AP through APNRT Trust & Connect to Andhra for developing their villages/wards, adopting schools, etc.

Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRT Society), a fully-owned entity of the State Government of Andhra Pradesh, India caters to the welfare, safety, service, development and association of settled as well as returning Telugu migrants from Andhra Pradesh spread across various countries.