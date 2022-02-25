APNRTS Emergency Helpline Numbers For AP Students Stuck In Ukraine

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh State Government is making all arrangements to assist and support students stranded in Ukraine after Russia declared war on the country. The State government has appointed two special officers for the students to contact.

A Special Officer, who is a retired Foreign Affairs Officer, Geetesh Sharma, and Nodal Officer Ravi Shankar were appointed by the State government who will help in repatriating the students back to the state safely. The two officers are stationed in New Delhi.

Geetesh Sharma can be contacted on 7531904820 and Ravi Shankar on 9871999055

Speaking to Sakshi, AP Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) CEO K Dinesh Kumar said that there were about 200 Telugu students stranded in the war-torn areas at present, with whom APNRTS officials are in constant touch and trying to provide them with the necessary support and keep them motivated.

He said all the students there were brave and were instructed not to venture outside unnecessarily, as per the instructions of the central government and the Indian Embassy there. Dinesh Kumar said the APNRTS had collected details of the AP students in Ukraine and instructed them to register their names at the Indian embassy.

APNRTS has also made a provision for the students to register the form made available on heir website at www. apnrts. ap. gov. in /

The stranded students can also contact officials of the APNRTS for any emergency assistance at 0863–2340678, or 91–8500027678 via WhatsApp.

In addition, helpline numbers + 380–997300428, + 380–997300483 were made available exclusively for Indians in Ukraine.

Indian Nationals in the Ukraine borders can also contact these teams at the numbers given below:

Dinesh Kumar said that the Central government was also looking for alternative ways to repatriate Indians stranded in Ukraine and that APNRTS was making plans to bring the people of the state back home safely in conjunction with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

AP Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh assured that all measures were being taken by the State government to bring back the stranded AP students from Ukraine in special flights once the situation improves. He said that a majority of students from Andhra Pradesh are studying medicine in Zaporizhzhia State Medical University.

The AP government is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs to reach out to the stranded Telugu students in Ukraine. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had already written a letter to the Union Minister for External Affairs in this regard.

