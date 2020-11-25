APNGO Leaders Oppose Elections To Local Bodies In View Of COVID-19

APNGO Association President Chandrasekhar Reddy questioned the State Election Commission that will it be responsible if anyone of the employees involved in the election duties dies of the coronavirus. He further asked what happens if the elections are conducted after coronavirus pandemic completely dies down.

Chandrasekhar Reddy and general secretary of the APNGOs association, Bandi Srinivasa Rao said that they are opposing the holding of th elections to the local bodies citing the danger of the second wave of coronavirus. They spoke at the inaugural event of the AP NGO Association website in Vijayawada on Tuesday. They said that "Many people are dying every day in the state due to the dangerous coronavirus. A total of 7,000 people have died so far."

The state election commissioner says elections will be held at any cost. Chandrasekhar Reddy questioned that, "Elections have been postponed in the state when there are only 20 cases per day in the state and now thousands of cases are being registered. At this point of time, you want to conduct elections."

'We oppose the Election Commissioner's decision to hold elections under the current circumstances. The Chief Secretary of the state has said that situation in the state is not conducive to hold elections.

Chandrasekhar Reddy said that the CM YS Jagan had assured that he would solve all the problems of the employees by next April. Srinivasa Rao recalled that AP CM YS Jagan announced 27 per cent IR for employees, immediately after coming to power and he was credited with merging RTC employees into the government. Ajay Kumar, Associated President Purushottam Naidu, JAC Secretary General of Employment, Teachers, Pensioners Joseph Sudhir Babu and others were present at the event.

Sajjala Ramakrishnareddy, state government advisor who launched the website, quoted that, “In the past 18 months, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has set a new trend in administration, implementation of development and welfare programmes. If not for the cooperation from the employees, the same would not have been possible.”