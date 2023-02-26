AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government will soon be disbursing the insurance premium to Mobile Dispensing Unit (MDU) operators who supply door-to-door rations under the State Civil Supplies department under the YSR Vahana Mitra scheme from this year.

The state Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao said that the MDU operators were facing difficulties as banks deduct the premium for MDU vehicles from their wages every year and had appealed to the Government for help. When the Minister brought this matter to the attention of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he responded positively and issued directions that insurance premium payment should be included under the Vahana Mitra scheme which was implemented from 2021.

The Minister in a statement issued on Saturday night stated that the government will directly pay a premium amount of Rs. 9 crore to the MDU operators under the Vahana Mitra scheme which will be paid to those who operate their own autos and taxis from July this year.

Vahana Mitra is a welfare scheme for auto, taxi, and maxi-cab owners-cum-drivers under which the beneficiary will be given financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per annum for annual maintenance of their vehicle.

The Andhra Pradesh government will soon be disbursing the insurance premium to Mobile Dispensing Unit (MDU) operators who supply door-to-door rations under the State Civil Supplies Department under the YSR Vahana Mitra scheme from this year.

The state Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao said that the MDU operators were facing difficulties as banks deduct the premium for MDU vehicles from their wages every year and had appealed to the Government for help.

When the Minister brought this matter to the attention of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he responded positively and issued directions that insurance premium payment should be included under the Vahana Mitra scheme which was implemented from 2021.

Minister Karumuri announced in a statement on Saturday night that the government will directly pay a premium amount of Rs. 9 crore to the MDU operators under the Vahana Mitra scheme which will be paid to those who operate their own autos and taxis from July this year.

Vahana Mitra is a welfare scheme for auto, taxi, and maxi-cab owners-cum-drivers under which the beneficiary will be given financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per annum for annual maintenance of their vehicle. The scheme was launched in September 2019. Earlier, the state government had relaxed some guidelines so that more auto and car owners-cum-drivers can avail the benefit.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh Provides Perfect Ecosystem for Business Expansion: FM Rajendranath