APMDC donates Rs 5 crore to CMRF

Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation ( APMDC) has contributed Rs 5 crores to Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) towards relief measures in the Godavari flood-affected areas.

Minister for Mines and Geology Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Principal Secretary Gopalakrishna Dwivedi, and Director VG Venkata Reddy handed over the cheque to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Monday.

The state is witnessing flood like situation with heavy rains leaving lakers, reservoirs, rivulets, rivers in a spate.

Meawhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the highest rainfall of 5 cm occurred in Garividi of Vizianagaram district, followed by 4 cm in Bondapalle of the same district and 3 cm in Cheepurupalle and Gajapathi Nagaram of Vizianagaram district.

