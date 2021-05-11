APMDC Donates Rs 100 Crore To CM Relief Fund

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation ( APMDC) has contributed Rs 100 crores to Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) towards COVID 19 containment measures.

Rs 90 Crore from District Mineral Fund and Rs 10 crore from APMDC was donated to CMRF.

The cheque was handed over to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy by Mines & Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, Panchayat Raj Principal Secretary Gopala Krishna Dwivedi and APMDC Vice Chairman and MD V G Venkat Reddy.

