APJ Abdul Kalam's Enormous Contribution Will Be Remembered Forever: AP CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tributes to APJ Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary. He took to his Twitter and wrote, "One of the eminent luminaries of India, admired around the world! A humble tribute to Bharat Ratna #APJAbdulKalam, former President of India, on his death anniversary. His enormous contribution to the nation will be remembered forever." Here is the tweet made by YS Jagan.

Today, the country is remembering Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, popularly known as the "Missile Man Of India". On July 27, 2015, Abdul Kalam passed away after suffering a heart attack in Shillong. He was one of the few presidents in India who was loved by many and he was the only president in India with a non-political background.