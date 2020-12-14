AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) is in the process of setting up five large multi-product industrial parks in the State. These parks will be set up in three industrial corridors spread 42,313 acres of the State with funding from the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) a Central Government aided organisation. In the first phase, NICDIT agreed in principle to fund the development of the multi-product industrial parks on 13,292 acres.

Apart from the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC) funded by the ADB, three additional parks are being developed in the Chennai-Bangalore Corridor and Hyderabad-Bangalore Corridor.

APIIC plans to develop Nakkapalli, Srikalahasti, Kopparthi, in the VCIC, Krishnapatnam on the Chennai-Bangalore corridor and Orvakallu industrial park on the Hyderabad-Bangalore corridor within these 42,313 acres.

It has also approved a detailed project report for the development of Krishnapatnam Park on 2,500 acres and Rs 1,314 crore has been sanctioned for this.

An APIIC official told Sakshi that tenders would be called for the Krishnapatnam Park works shortly. Similarly, a master plan is being formulated with NICDIT funds to develop parks on 2,500 acres in Srikalahasti, 2,596 acres in Kopparthi and 3,196 acres in Nakkapalli. Meanwhile a detailed project report is being prepared for the development of Orvakallu Park.

Apex trade associations like CII and ASSOCHAM have stated that basic infrastructure like water, electricity are more important than subsidies for entrepreneurs to set up companies in these Industrial parks. Keeping this in perspective the State is arranging for providing joint infrastructure and basic amenities like uninterrupted electricity, water etc. Plans are being made to divert water from the Somasila Reservoir to Kopparthi and Srikalahasti Industrial Parks, Srisailam backwaters to Orvakallu Park and Polavaram water to industries in Visakhapatnam. These industrial parks will soon be connected to national highways and infrastructure such as internal roads and joint sewerage treatment will be developed.

YSR Congress Party Rajya Sabha MP VVijayasai Reddy said that due to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's credibility investments are pouring into the state. Now there is no need for the youth to go out for employment anymore, in his tweet on Monday. He further tweeted that there has been no waste of crores of money for attending Partnership Summits, Road shows at Davos, Switzerland and publicity events while taking an indirect reference to the former TDP chief minister.

As per reports, industrialists are also shifting focus towards Kopparthi in Kadapa district due to special subsidies and necessary resources being given by the State Government. An Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC-2) has been set up under the aegis of the Central and state governments and efforts are in progress to attract Rs 25,000 crore worth investments. Two-and-a- half lakh people will get jobs if the operation is implemented properly.