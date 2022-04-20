APIIC Chairman Govinda Reddy Says No To Salary

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Chairman Mettu Govinda Reddy announced that he would not take his salary henceforth. It is reported that inspired by the ideals of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he had decided to take this decision.

The APIIC Chairman had also written a letter to the APIIC VC & MD JVN Subramanyam that he would be forgoing his salary of RS 65,000 and the allowances and benefits from the month of April.

Hailing from the Anantapur district Govinda Reddy was a former MLA and MLC and had joined the YSRCP in 2019. Mettu Govinda Reddy was appointed the Chairman of the APIIC in 2021, a nominated post after Nagari MLA RK Roja served for two years.

