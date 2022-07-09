AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Council (APERC) has provided a one-time settlement opportunity for local bodies including gram panchayats, municipalities, corporations, irrigation departments, and various government organizations under the power distribution companies (discoms) of Eastern, Central, and Southern Andhra Pradesh to pay their electricity dues while waiving the surcharge. Orders were issued to this effect on Friday.

CMDs K. Santosha Rao, J. Padma Janardhana Reddy and H. Haranatha Rao told 'Sakshi' that electricity dues can be paid without surcharges through one-time settlement as per the instructions given by APERC.

As per reports, various government bodies and departments owe Rs 9,249 crore to the three power distribution companies – Eastern, Central and Southern Discoms – towards electricity consumption charges. This was revealed in a letter written by APERC to the chairmen and MDs of APSPDCL, APEPDCL and APCPDCL, on July 8.

APSPDCL CMD Haranatha Rao said that all these entities can pay their electricity dues without any surcharges on or before September 9, 2022. In this context, it is stated that in order to provide quality and continuous electricity to the consumers and to enable the electricity distribution companies to sustain themselves financially, the consumers will have to pay the dues, or else they will have to take action on the electrical connections, he said.

