APERC Lifts Power Curbs For Industies

The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) approved the discom's proposal to lift all existing electricity curbs and control measures for non-continuous process industries from May 14. For continuous process industries, there will be a 30% cut in contracted demand from 6 am and 6 pm and a 40 % cut for the remaining period of the day.

Daily power consumption in the state has been reduced from 235 million units to 161 million units. The coal crisis across the country has led to power shortages in the state. The APERC has imposed restrictions on industries from April 8 at the request of the Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOM).

According to the order released by APERC, Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Corporation Limited submitted the proposal on behalf of all the discoms in the state. The proposal considers the recent drop in the grid demand, increased wind power generation and softening of electric charges in exchanges in different market segments. while the dicoms proposed to lift all the restrictions on non-continuous process industries, the permitted contracted demand usage for continuous process industries will be limited to 70 % from 6 am to 6 pm and 60 % in the remaining time.

