AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh State Film Television & Theatre development corporation Ltd is inviting applications for entries to the Short Film Festival of Andhra Pradesh (Concepts on Navarathnalu scheme and schemes aimed at development/welfare of women’s in the state).

Entries are also open for every woman who produced films in the Telugu language. The Government released a statement on Tuesday to this effect. The short films made in Telugu should be three to four minutes long.

The last date to apply online is November 30.

Participants are requested to send a copy of the application along with the short film content in DVD / Pendrive and Blu-ray formats to their office by December 31.

The Navarathnalu topics include YSR Jala Yagnam, DISHA, Madhyapana Niyantrana, YSR Aarogyasri, YSR Rythu Bharosa, Pedalandariki Illu, YSR Aasara, YSR Pension Kanuka, Jagananna Amma Vodi and Jagananna Vidya Deevena. The short film should be in the Telugu language. Short Films can be based on the concepts of “Navarathnalu.” Schemes and Schemes aimed at Development /Welfare of Women’s in the State.

There will be six awards and the details are as follows:

1st Best Short Film Award One Rs.1,00,000/- cash award and Commendation Certificate to the Women Producer (short filmmaker)

2nd Best Short Film Award-Two Rs.50,000/- cash award and Commendation Certificate to each Women Producer (short filmmaker)

3rd Best Short Film Award-Three Rs.25,000/- cash award and Commendation Certificate to each Women Producer (short filmmaker)

For further details visit www. apsftvtdc. in or click here for Rules and Regulations