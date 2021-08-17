APEAPCET 2021 Exam Dates Schedule Released

Amravati: The schedule for the Agriculture and Medical Joint Entrance Examination (APEAPCET) has been announced. On August 19, 20, 23, 24, 25, the engineering examination will be held, while the agricultural and pharmacy examinations will be held on September 3, 6, and 7.

Kakinada JNTU has been entrusted with the administration of this examination. The examination will be held in 120 locations, according to Education Minister Adimulku Suresh.

On the 25th of this month (August), the engineering answer key will be released. He went on to say that 2,59,156 people had applied for the examinations and that corona-positive students would not be permitted to take them.