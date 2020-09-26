VIJAYAWADA: Andhra pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said that the candidates who could not appear for the AP Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (APEAMCET) since they tested positive for COVID-19 may appear for a re-exam on October 7.

The APEAMCET concluded on Friday. While 84.38 per cent of candidates in the engineering stream appeared, 86.52 per cent in the medical and agriculture stream appeared for the exam.

The minister said that in the engineering stream 12 candidates will appear for the re-test, nine in medical, and six who registered for APICET will take the test.

On admissions to the IIITs, he said that a special common entrance test (CET) will be conducted in November first or second week. The three-hour exam will have two sections and 50 marks each will be alloted for science and maths.

The results of AP Integrated Common Entrance Test (APICET) were also announced yesterday. A total of 49,890 out of 51,991 (78.65 per cent) candidates cleared the exam, as reported by TNIE.

The pass percentage was the highest in Vizianagaram district with 88.84 per cent of males and 88.09 per cent of females passing the exam. Anantapur had the lowest pass percentage, as 69.78 per cent of females and 71.48 per cent of males cleared the test.