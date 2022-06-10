APDC Launches Whatsapp Interface To Disseminate Govt Welfare Schemes At Grassroot Level

AMARAVATI: In an effort to reach out to the public and disseminate information promoting the State government's public welfare schemes, policies and programmes at the grass-root levels, Andhra Pradesh Digital Corporation (APDC) has launched a verified interface on the messaging mobile application WhatsApp business platform.

In a press release shared on Twitter on Thursday, APDC Vice-chairman and Managing Director Chinna Vasudeva Reddy said that the WhatsApp interface would help take APDC's agenda of being the bridge between the government and public through digital media further.

He said the interface would not only help spread awareness among the beneficiaries through a targeted approach but would also aid the fight against the spread of misinformation. He said APDC was working towards adding more functions to this interaction and launching a full-scale WhatsApp chatbot soon.

Whatsapp India has extended robust technical support to help build a customized solution on the Whatsapp business platform. WhatsApp India, Head of Public Policy Shivnath Thukral said that they were honoured to support the Andhra Pradesh government in its effort to enhance e-Governance in the State. “It is our continuous endeavour to work with governments and city administrations across the country with WhatsApp Business platform for making communication with citizens quick, easy and scalable," he said in a statement.

AP Digital Corporation engages WhatsApp to build better connect between Govt and grassroots. pic.twitter.com/klp7QEabsQ — Chinna Vasudeva Reddy (@ChinnaVasudeva) June 9, 2022

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan Asks Bankers to Achieve Agri Term Loan Targets in Kharif