APCabinet2.0: Kakani Govardhan Reddy Inducted in YS Jagan’s Cabinet

Kakani Govardhan Reddy, who is known for his bold style in refuting the criticism of his political opponents, giving extra attention to promoting government schemes and regular interaction with the people of his constituency, finds place in Chief Minister’s YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s state cabinet rejig.

Kakani has been in politics for almost 20 years. He contested as a Congress candidate and won ZPTC elections in 2006 and as a Chairman for Nellore Zilla Parishad until 2011. He was also a member of the state executive committee of Congress party in united Andhra Pradesh.

He won the Sarvepalli MLA seat in 2014 Assembly elections by a margin of 5,744 votes. Again in 2019, he got re-elected to the state assembly from the same constituency. This time he defeated Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy by a margin of 13,866 votes.

Kakani secured majority votes in all the rounds in Thotapalli Gudur, Muthukur, Venkatachalam and Manubolu mandals of the constituency. He has been serving as the Chairman of the Assembly Privileges Committee since 2019.