APCabinet2.0: Gudivada Amarnath Gets Ministerial Berth

Gudivada Amarnath entered politics at an early age. Soon he learnt the art of public speaking. He would speak on any given topic and on any platform. The YSRCP leader and Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath has been given a ministerial berth in the Andhra Pradesh cabinet’s rejig. Gudivada Amarnath has been included in the AP cabinet. Amarnath can out forward the party’s agenda in his own inimitable style.

The YSRCP legislator Gudivada Amarnath was born on January 22, 1985 in Anakapalle to Gudivada Gurunatha Rao and Nagamani. His father Gudivada Gurunatha Rao is a former MP and MLA Amarnath is a B.Tech. graduate. Amarnath, who started his political career with Congress party, won the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation polls and got elected as a corporator in 2006 at the age of 21. Later, he worked as a member of Visakhapatnam District Planning Commission.

In 2011, he resigned from the Congress party and joined the YSR Congress Party. He worked both as a YSR Congress party’s state spokesperson and as an in-charge of the Anakapalle constituency.

In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, he contested the elections as a YSR Congress party candidate from the Anakapalle Assembly constituency and defeated his rival Telugu Desam Party candidate Govinda Satyanarayana by a majority of 8,169 votes to become a legislator. After the formation of Anakapalle district, the party appointed MLA Gudivada Amarnath as the president of Anakapalle parliamentary District YSRCP.