APCabinet2.0: YSRCP MLA Usha Sri Joins YS Jagan's Cabinet

Usha Sri Charan is one of the strongest leaders among the YSR Congress Women MLAs. She caught everyone’s attention by making inroads into the Telugu Desam party bastion by winning Assembly elections with a huge margin.

She holds a good reputation among all communities as she continuously coordinates with the officials to resolve public issues. Coming from Kuruba community, Usha Sri has always stood for the downtrodden and weaker sections of the society.

After finishing M.Sc. from SK University, Anantapur, Usha Sri got enrolled in a Ph.D. programme and is currently doing research on environment. She was born on 16 July 1976 in Rayadurg. She is married to Sri Charan Reddy and they have two children -daughter Jayana Sricharan, son Divijit Sricharan.

Usha Sri who made her political debut in 2012, joined the YSR Congress Party in 2014. In 2019 assembly elections, she contested as the YSR Congress candidate from Kalyanadurg constituency and defeated her TDP opponent Uma Maheshwaran Naidu by a margin of 19,896 votes.